Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

