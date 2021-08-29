Bank of America Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $320.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $185.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,182.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

