1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

