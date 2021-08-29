eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $77.00 at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.41 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

