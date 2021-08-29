Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CYAD opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

