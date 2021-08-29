Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) from a d- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.
About Blue Ridge Bankshares
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
