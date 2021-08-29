Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) from a d- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 51.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

