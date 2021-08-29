Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.07

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $194.07 and last traded at $194.07, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.62.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.