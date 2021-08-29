Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 227,836 shares.The stock last traded at $32.31 and had previously closed at $32.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

