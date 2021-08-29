Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.40

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 74.60 ($0.97), with a volume of 103121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.97).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.37. The company has a market capitalization of £146.67 million and a P/E ratio of -74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.