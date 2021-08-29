Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 22,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 781,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a market cap of $933.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

