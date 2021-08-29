Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

