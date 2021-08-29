RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RFIL opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

