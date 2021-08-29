Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) were down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 7,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

