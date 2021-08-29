Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 487,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 122,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

