Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 32.7%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.89 million, a P/E ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

