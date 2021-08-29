Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.37

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 1855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock worth $1,667,063. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $12,902,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,472,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

