Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $116.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

DELL opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

