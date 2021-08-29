Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $116.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.
DELL opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
