The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth $70,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

