Stephens Raises Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $203.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.
Shares of SAFM opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.