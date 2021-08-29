Stephens Raises Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $203.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

