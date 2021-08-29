Comparing Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -16.70% -24.37% -9.22% Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63%

This table compares Ontrak and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $82.84 million 2.60 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -8.93 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.27 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak.

Risk and Volatility

Ontrak has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ontrak and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 1 3 1 0 2.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ontrak currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.97%. Given Ontrak’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Ontrak on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

