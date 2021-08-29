Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.83. 811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 974,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

