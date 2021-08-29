Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) fell 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.83. 811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 974,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.