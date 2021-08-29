Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.