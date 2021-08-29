Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $154.76 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

