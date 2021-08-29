Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post $1.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $960,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $745.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

