Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 30.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

