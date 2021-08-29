AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.85 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

