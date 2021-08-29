Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Expands By 127.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the July 29th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.0 days.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

AEGXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 target price (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 target price (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.