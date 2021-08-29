Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Just Group alerts:

LON:JUST opened at GBX 92.95 ($1.21) on Friday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of £965.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.50.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.