Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 430

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPT. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 139 shares of company stock valued at $37,308.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.