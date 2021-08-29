Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $395.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $309.53 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.35.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $73,006,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
