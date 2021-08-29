Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $395.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.55.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $309.53 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $73,006,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

