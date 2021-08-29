Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 3.3%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.40. 41,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,862,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 138.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,894,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

