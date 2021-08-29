Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Up 7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 171,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,164,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

