Financial Review: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) versus STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RxSight and STAAR Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00 STAAR Surgical 0 4 1 0 2.20

RxSight currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.74%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus target price of $119.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.78%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RxSight and STAAR Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 41.58 $5.91 million $0.35 409.71

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats RxSight on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

