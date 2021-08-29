Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 71,535 shares.The stock last traded at $83.20 and had previously closed at $81.48.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -319.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.97.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

