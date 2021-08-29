Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 8.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.29. 30,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,102,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 221,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

