Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Drops By 53.7%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 99,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BIMI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOQI International Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

