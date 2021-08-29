SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.48. SkillSoft shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 3,638 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKIL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $3,896,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

