Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.