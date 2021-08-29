Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

