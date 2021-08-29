Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

LON MKS opened at GBX 178.45 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.66 ($2.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

