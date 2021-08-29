Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

