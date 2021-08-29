Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.