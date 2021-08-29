BMO Capital Markets Cuts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

