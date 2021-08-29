Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.