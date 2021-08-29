Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.69.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 116,052 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 225,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.