MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $640.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $707.20 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.