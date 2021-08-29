Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

