ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

