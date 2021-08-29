Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price raised by Truist from $178.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

