Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $18.30 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27. Momo has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

